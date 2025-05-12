Doncaster men among those charged in connection with mass violent disorder at hotel.

Following the disorder experienced on Sunday (4 August) in South Yorkshire, 110 people in total have now been charged. 90 of these 110 have been sentenced for over a combined total of 218 years in prison.

The "Manvers disorder" refers to the large-scale violent riots that took place outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Manvers, Rotherham.

The riot involved a crowd of about 700 people who descended on the hotel, which was housing asylum seekers, leading to injuries to police officers and widespread damage.

The incident involved violence, with rioters throwing missiles, setting fires, and using racist slurs

Information on the people charged can be found below.

Joseph Taylor, age 23, of Albert Road, Doncaster, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 30 June.

Greg Tyler, age 33, of Cadman Street, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 4 July.

Scott Jones, 38, of James Street, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 23 June.

Callum Bacon, 18, of Wilkinson Street, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder and arson. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 23 June.

Matthew Crossland, 32, of Everill Gate Lane, Wombwell, is charged with violent disorder and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 20 June.

Keethan Reeve-Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon Road, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder. He has been bailed ahead of his next court appearance on 13 June at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Jason Sinnott, 34, of Farm Road, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder. He has been bailed ahead of his next court appearance on 9 June at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Elarna Abbey-Garner, aged 19, of Station Road, Dunscroft, is charged with violent disorder. She will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 14 May.

Dion Wragg, aged 26, of Assembly Way, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 12 May.

Jack Knight, 21, of The Crescent, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 16 May.

Lee Whitelam, 33, of Town Lane, Rotherham, has been charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 19 May.

Darren Ward, 54, of Norville Crescent, Darfield, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 25 April.

Philip Wood, 22, of Milton Street, Bootle, Sefton, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 27 May.

More information on those who have been convicted can be found here- https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/news/south-yorkshire/news/news/august-2024/convictions-following-mass-violent-disorder-in-south-yorkshire/