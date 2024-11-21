Doncaster man who went missing thanks police for their support

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man who went missing has thanked Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team officers in Thorne for their 'amazing' support.

Every Thursday, South Yorkshire Police share messages from members of the public who have expressed their appreciation for the work carried out by its officers day in, day out.

A spokesman said: “Today, we're sharing this heartfelt message from a man who wanted to thank offices in Thorne for the work they've done to support their community.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice