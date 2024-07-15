Doncaster man who left a woman with life changing injuries after a frenzied attack with an axe has been jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘dangerous’ man who left a woman with life changing injuries as a part of a frenzied attack has been sentenced to 21 years in prison at Hull Crown Court.

Anthony McDonald, aged 56, of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, was charged with attempted murder and remanded into custody following the incident on Wednesday 3 April.

Appearing at court on Thursday 11 April, McDonald pleaded guilty to the offence.

He appeared at Hull Crown Court today, Monday 15 July, where he was sentenced to 21 years behind bars with an additional four years on extended licence.

Jailed: Anthony McDonald.

On Wednesday 3 April, at approximately 5.25pm, police began receiving multiple reports from concerned members of the public that a woman was being attacked in the street with an axe by McDonald.

In a targeted attack McDonald had waited for the woman outside of her place of work. As she left work, he began following her to her car before attacking her with the axe causing life threatening injuries to both her arm and head before he fled the scene in the direction of Wressle.

Upon arrival at the scene, despite her injuries, the woman was able to name her attacker to emergency services as McDonald before she was conveyed to hospital by air ambulance to receive lifesaving surgery.

Having fled the scene in his vehicle, McDonald rang his partner, told them that he had committed murder and had stabbed a woman to death, and following this was going to now attempt to take his own life.

​A large-scale search continued with the officers, dogs and helicopters in a bid to locate McDonald and at around 9.10pm he was arrested and the axe was located inside his jacket.

​The woman remains in hospital continuing to receive treatment whilst she recovers from her injuries.

​Detective Inspector Mark Skelton leading the investigation said: “McDonald is a dangerous individual who subjected an innocent woman to a horrific and unimaginable attack which subsequently left her fighting for her life in hospital.

​“Whilst I am pleased he is now behind bars being punished and has admitted to his deplorable actions, it doesn’t take away the trauma and pain the woman will continue to face on a daily basis as she tries to navigate through life on what will be a long journey of recovery.

​“Violence crime will never be tolerated within our communities and we will do everything we can to seek justice for victims to ensure our residents feel safe and criminals are punished.”

​If you have any information about crime in your area, please report it via the non-emergency 101 line or by speaking to local officers whilst they are out and about. Always call 999 in an emergency or if there is a crime ongoing.

​If you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.