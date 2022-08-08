Liam Michael Carmody repeatedly stabbed a man in his 30s in a car park at a hotel on the island earlier this year before fleeing.

States of Jersey Police said Carmody had travelled to the Channel Islands with the sole intention of harming his victim.

A spokesman said: “They were both known each other and Carmody was identified and arrested a short time later at the hotel he was staying at in St Helier.”

Today, the Royal Court sentenced 35 year old Carmody to ten and a half years in prison for attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon after he pleaded guilty to the offences in May of this year.

The court heard how on 24 March, Carmody went to the Ambassadeur Hotel in St Clement and whilst outside the rear of the building, he stabbed his victim multiple times and then fled.

The next day Carmody was charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and he was remanded in custody. He pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared in the Royal Court on 27 May.

His victim sustained serious injuries and spent over a week in hospital being treated.