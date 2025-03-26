Doncaster man wanted for assault held after trying to flee police in chase

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Mar 2025, 07:08 BST

A man wanted by police after failing to appear in court on a serious assault charge was held after a chase in Doncaster when he tried to outrun officers.

A spokesperson for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Officers were patrolling the streets of Armthorpe in the search for a wanted male.

“The male, who resides on Larch Drive, Armthorpe, had failed to attend Doncaster Magistrates Court for a serious assault.

“In less than 30 minutes, officers had their eyes locked on the target and began to tighten the net.

The wanted man tried to outrun police.placeholder image
The wanted man tried to outrun police.

“He must have felt the pressure increasing because all of a sudden he started running, like his life depended on it.

“Two of the team’s finest sprinters set off in pursuit, and within a few metres the male was detained.

“Off to the police station he then went, where he spent the night waiting to attend court in the morning!”

