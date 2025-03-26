Doncaster man wanted for assault held after trying to flee police in chase
A spokesperson for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Officers were patrolling the streets of Armthorpe in the search for a wanted male.
“The male, who resides on Larch Drive, Armthorpe, had failed to attend Doncaster Magistrates Court for a serious assault.
“In less than 30 minutes, officers had their eyes locked on the target and began to tighten the net.
“He must have felt the pressure increasing because all of a sudden he started running, like his life depended on it.
“Two of the team’s finest sprinters set off in pursuit, and within a few metres the male was detained.
“Off to the police station he then went, where he spent the night waiting to attend court in the morning!”