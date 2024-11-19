Doncaster man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by an out of control dangerous dog

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:54 GMT
Police were called at 1.35am on 17 November following reports of a dog attack in the Cusworth area of Doncaster.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked by a dog dangerously out of control in Wroxham Way.

The dog was safely seized and remains in police kennels at this time.

A 29-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were arrested and have since been charged in connection to the incident.

We will bring you more in this shortly.

