Doncaster man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by an out of control dangerous dog

Police were called at 1.35am on 17 November following reports of a dog attack in the Cusworth area of Doncaster.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked by a dog dangerously out of control in Wroxham Way.

The dog was safely seized and remains in police kennels at this time.

A 29-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were arrested and have since been charged in connection to the incident.

We will bring you more in this shortly.