Doncaster man spared jail over double stabbing which left two in hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brandon Jackson was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court in connection with the incident in Thomson Avenue, Balby on June 30 last year.
Police said a Ford Transit van and Volkswagen Touareg were driven onto the street before deliberately colliding with a parked Volkswagen Jetta.
Police said when the victims, two men aged 19 and 23 fled, they were chased by the occupants of the other two vehicles and assaulted.
The 19-year-old suffered a slash wound to his arm while the 23-year-old suffered a dog bite and stab wounds.
Jackson was found not guilty on two charges of wounding with intent and also found not guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.
He was found guilty of affray and sentenced to 21 months, suspended for 18 months.
He was also sentenced to 30 days or rehabilitation and 200 hours of unpaid work.