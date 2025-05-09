Doncaster man pleads guilty on heroin, cocaine, spice and pregabalin dealing charges
Keiran Wyld, 34, of no fixed abode, Doncaster, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a series of drugs.
Wyld was arrested in Hexthorpe during Operation Duxford on Wednesday (7 May).
He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine, and one count each of possession with intent to supply Class B and C drugs, namely spice and pregabalin.
Wyld appeared at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 9 May), where he pleaded guilty to the offences.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 6 June.
You can report drug offfences to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.