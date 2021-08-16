Doncaster man Phillip Hartley to stand trial in London for Cancer Research fraud

Phillip Anthony Hartley, 38, is due to stand trial at Westminster Magistrates Court after being arrested in London’s Leicester Square in April.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Hartley, of Christ Church Road, Doncaster, who also uses the name Phillip L’Estrange, denies one count of fraud by false representation and one of possessing articles for use in fraud, namely a collection tin with Cancer Research sticker, a Cancer Research UK t-shirt and Cancer Research UK hat.