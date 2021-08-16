Doncaster man Phillip Hartley to stand trial in London for Cancer Research fraud
A Doncaster man will go on trial in London later today accused of charity fraud.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:21 am
Phillip Anthony Hartley, 38, is due to stand trial at Westminster Magistrates Court after being arrested in London’s Leicester Square in April.
Hartley, of Christ Church Road, Doncaster, who also uses the name Phillip L’Estrange, denies one count of fraud by false representation and one of possessing articles for use in fraud, namely a collection tin with Cancer Research sticker, a Cancer Research UK t-shirt and Cancer Research UK hat.