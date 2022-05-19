Kai Daniels-Maxfield, 20, said he was just leaving Broadway Pub in Dunscroft with his sister when a group of teenagers shouted abuse at them at around 9pm.

He said the boys, believed to be between 15 and 18 years old, started directing vile homophobic slurs at him and his sister.

He said: "We came out of the pub and I was on TikTok live. As we crossed the road, my sister shouted back at them, 'Why are you shouting at us?'

Kai said he and his sister were left injured after an attack by a group of teenagers outside a local pub in Duncroft on Tuesday night.

"As soon as we went over and she asked again, that's when we got attacked. I got smacked to the left eye and right upper eye, on the back of my head, bruised right and left rib, split nose and split lip."

Kai's sister got hit on the neck and injured her lips, and the attack was caught on his camera.

The faces of the attackers cannot be seen but one can be heard shouting, ‘What the f*** are you filming?’

He said the whole incident has left him and his sister 'shaken', but at the same time he wanted to highlight the fact that parents play an important role in educating their children.

He said: "Now I feel like I don't want to go to local shops on my own because of what happened.

"We live in a world where anyone can live no matter race, sexuality or gender identity. Parents need to be teaching their children what is right and what is wrong.

"I only can forward as it may happen to someone else but could result in bigger injuries."

South Yorkshire Police, when contacted, said that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 9.15pm on Tuesday 17 May to reports that a man had been assaulted in Dunscroft.

"It is reported that the victim, a 20-year-old man, was walking down Broadway when he was approached by a group of boys aged around 15-18 who shouted abuse at him.

"When confronted, the boys assaulted the victim, causing him to suffer minor injuries."