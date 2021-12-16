Doncaster man jailed for three years for production of cannabis with a street value of £130,000

Jetmir Tanushi, aged 28, of Milton Walk, pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, December 10.

Officers from the Central Doncaster Neighbourhood Team attended the address on Milton Walk in Hyde Park last month after receiving reports from members of the public of a potential cannabis grow at the property.

They were unable to gain access to the property, but could see through the letter box there were lamps and electrical cables set up for cannabis cultivation.

JAILED: Jetmir Tanushi

Tanushi tried to escape via the back door after he saw the officers outside, but he was quickly detained and arrested for cannabis cultivation. He was later charged with the production of a controlled substance class B.

Once inside the property officers found cannabis growing within the address, amounting to a potential street value of over £130,000.

PC Connor Smith said: “This is an excellent example of proactive policing, where concerns of the public were acted upon leading to the arrest. Working together we have managed to stop the drugs from getting onto the streets of Doncaster and secure a conviction.”

“If anybody has information about cannabis production in their community I would urge you to get in touch.”

You can report via 101 or through the South Yorkshire Police online reporting tool on the website. You can also pass on information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.