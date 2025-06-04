Doncaster man jailed for theft of high value tools

A Doncaster man who stole power tools worth thousands of pounds has been jailed.

Michael Stewart, aged 28, of Armthorpe Road, Doncaster, has been sentenced for robbery and burglary after being found guilty at trial.

On 20 May he stole power tools worth around £2,700 from a business premises on High Street. Three days later he stole tools worth £1,000 from a van on Flint Road.

Officers investigating the incidents trawled through CCTV footage and identified Stewart, who was shown in the act of stealing the goods.

Michael Stewart has been jailed for three years and ten months.

Stewart was arrested on 29 August 2024 in connection with burglary offences, and interviewed the same day. He made no comment to all questions asked and refused to comment when faced with the CCTV footage.

He was charged with burglary, robbery, driving without third party insurance, and driving without a licence.

Stewart pleaded not guilty to burglary and robbery on 3 October 2024 but was found guilty of both offences following a four-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 27 May.

He was sentenced at the same court on Tuesday (3 June). Stewart was jailed for three years and ten months, and banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years and 11 months.

The charges of driving without third party insurance and driving without a licence were dismissed on 3 June.

Detective Constable Josh Heath said: “Stewart was brazen in his offences, committing these thefts in full view of CCTV.

“He targeted both a private business and a member of the public, stealing high value items with no regard for the consequences of his victims.

“Due to the diligent work of Doncaster Fortify officers, he was soon identified, and although he denied the offences, the undeniable evidence meant he was found guilty.

“I am glad that he will spend time behind bars for his selfish actions, and hope that his sentence is a lesson to other would-be burglars that crime does not pay.”