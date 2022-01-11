Graham Del Mar, 47, was jailed for six years and nine months following the attack in Aldesworth Road, Cantley last summer.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Del Mar shot the man in the chest with a sawn off shotgun, causing significant injury, during chaos between rival gang members

Having pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of a firearm last month, Del Mar of Aldesworth Road, was sentenced earlier today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Del Mar has been jailed after shooting a man in the chest in a violent gang feud.

The man who was shot, Thomas Maughan, had earlier turned up at the house with another man, Nathan Marshall, and violently assaulted the occupants of the garden, including Delmar, with baseball bats in the incident which took place at around 11.20am on 6 May 2021.

Maughan, 31, of Marshland Road, Moorends previously received 18 months in prison and Marshall, aged 25, of Woodlea Grove, Armthorpe was previously handed a 25-month sentence. Both admitted affray on November 5 2021, having originally been charged with violent disorder.

DS Claire Moss from Doncaster’s CID team said: “As a force South Yorkshire Police will always take proactive steps to take down organised crime across our region.

“We are pleased that three violent offenders have again been removed from our streets, and hope that the sentence for Del Mar in particular serves as a warning to anyone else thinking of getting involved in the use of firearms.”

Thomas Maughan and Nathan Marshall had previously been sentenced in connection with the incident.