Doncaster man jailed for seven and a half years for causing death by dangerous driving

Alan Singleton, of Bootham Crescent, Stainforth, appeared in Hull Crown Court and admitted the charge relating to an incident on July 21, 2020.

It had been reported that Singleton was racing another vehicle along the A18 at speeds in excess of 100mph when he approached the roundabout near Ealand, Crowle, at around 11:30pm.

Singleton then drove in the opposite direction to the flow of traffic potentially going head on to any oncoming vehicles that would be blind to his presence, before losing control of his vehicle.

JAILED: Alan Singleton

The car struck a kerb and hit a lamppost, before crashing into a ditch and coming to an abrupt halt.

Singleton’s passenger, 22-year-old Paul Needham, died at the scene.

Sally Acomb, of Humberside Police’s Serious Collision Unit, said: “Singleton’s actions have had a devastating impact on Paul’s family. He and his partner had two children, one of whom was born just a few months before Paul’s death.

“Nothing will bring Paul back for his loved ones, but I hope the sentence goes some way to bringing closure after this traumatic ordeal. I hope that this lengthy sentence will be a deterrent to others. I would like to thank all those who assisted the police with our enquiries.”

On sentencing, Judge John Thackray QC told Singleton: “I don’t accept that you are remorseful as you seriously considered removing your guilty plea. Your first instinct was to lie that you were run off the road.

“You were racing and you chose to go the wrong way.”