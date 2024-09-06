Doncaster man jailed for nine years for arson attack on asylum seeker hotel

A Doncaster man who was at the forefront of a riot at a hotel housing asylum seekers and who pleaded guilty to arson in the disorder has been jailed for nine years – the heaviest sentence handed down yet.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

27-year-old Thomas Birley of Rowms Lane, Mexborough was accused of stoking the fire in the wheelie bin that was pushed against an exit at the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers on 4 August.

Birley pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to nine years behind bars by Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC – the highest prison sentence handed out by judges following widespread violence and rioting across the UK.

Thomas Birley has been sentenced over his part in the Manvers hotel riot.

He was part of a group which helped smash windows at the hotel and added wood to a fire against the building.

The court heard Birley had previous convictions for criminal damage, attacking emergency workers and racially aggravated harassment and Judge Richardson told him: “You are unquestionably a dangerous offender” with hints of a “white supremacist mindset”.

He was also accused of throwing items at the police and squaring up to officers with riot shields while brandishing a police baton during the violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 60 officers were injured in the widespread disorder after a marauding mob pelted officers with bricks, fence panels, fireworks and bottles, with some forcing their way into the hotel and attempting to set it on fire with 200 asyum seekers inside.

Judge Richardson had earlier told Birley the case was "unquestionably the most serious" in relation to the disorder and at an earlier hearing told him "This is a crime which carries a life sentence. I rule nothing in and rule nothing out.”

At today’s sentencing, the judge told him: “It is clear as clear could be, you and many like you were intent on spreading a hateful message of violence and racism.

“You were well to the fore in all of this. The disorder was grotesque.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of people have been charged and convicted over the disorder, with many already beginning jail sentences, ranging from a number of months to several years behind bars.

A full list and gallery of those convicted or facing sentencing can be found HERE