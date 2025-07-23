Doncaster man jailed for assaulting police officer and dangerous driving after 95mph chase

A Doncaster driver has been jailed after a routine traffic stop for no insurance led to an assault on an officer and a high-speed pursuit at speeds of 95mph.

Mabast Mohammad, 24, of Edlington Lane, who drove at a roads policing officer before fleeing the scene and failing to stop, has been jailed for his actions.

Earlier this year, on Monday 3 March, two roads policing officers, one of whom was on his first day in the traffic team, were on patrol in an unmarked car in Sheffield.

They sighted a blue BMW driving down a no right turn road.

The officers requested the driver, Mohammed, to stop for a chat after his vehicle was showing as having no insurance.

Mohammed stopped and co-operated with officers but tried to talk his way out of showing proof of his insurance.

While arguing with officers, and attempting to buy himself time, Mohammed took out an insurance policy on his phone.

But, our experienced officers wise to his actions, reminded him that insurance policies are date and time stamped and it was not valid at the time of the stop.

While talking to Mohammed about seizing his vehicle, he jumped in it and sped off in a bid to evade the consequences, and while doing so, hit the officer and spun him around.

Uninjured, the officer quickly returned to the car and his colleague and pursued Mohammed.

During the pursuit, Mohammed reached speeds of 95mph, failed to stop and red lights and had no regard for anyone else’s safety.

The pursuit came to an end on Burnaby Street and Mohammed fled.

With the officers’ colleagues descending on the area, Mohammed was quickly arrested and taken to custody.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We know that those who are willing to drive with no insurance and also likely to take greater risks on the roads, and Mohammed is an example of this reckless behaviour.

“Routine traffic stops can often highlight much greater criminality, and ensure that those who are a risk to the public are stopped.

“Our experienced roads policing officers were able to manage this pursuit, bring it to an end and ensure that Mohammed was held responsible for his actions.

“Officers put themselves in harm’s way everyday to protect and serve their communities. They deserve to go home uninjured and I am pleased that Mohammed will serve time behind bars for his actions, which could have had a much more serious outcome.

"Our officers do not come to work to be injured - they are humans, and deserve to be treated with respect.”

Mabast was sentenced last week (15 April) at Sheffield Crown Court to 15 months in prison, disqualified from driving for 19 months and ordered to take an extended retest.