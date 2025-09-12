Doncaster man in court after being charged with 13 criminal offences
A Doncaster man has appeared in court after being charged with 13 criminal offences.
Joshua Lyne, aghed 24, of Ellison Street, Thorne, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday September 9 after being arrested by officers and charged with multiple offences.
They include six breaches of a criminal behaviour order (CBO), four shop thefts, one count of criminal damage, one public order offence and causing racially aggravated harassment.
He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 17 September.