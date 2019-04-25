Doncaster man found guilty of threatening staff with a sawn-off shotgun

A Doncaster man is facing prison after being found guilty of threatening staff in a post office with a sawn-off shotgun and stealing over £70k.

Paul James Jackson, of Crompton Avenue, Sprotbrough, was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm following a six-day trial.

Paul James Jackson

On Monday, October 22 last year he entered the post office on Amersall Road, Scawthorpe, brandishing a sawn-off shotgun.

He repeatedly threatened to shoot staff inside the store before stealing £72,000 in cash and stamps, leaving on a distinctive bright green motorbike.

Detective constable Adam Watkinson said: “Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident but this was incredibly traumatic for the staff inside the post office who were subjected to a shocking ordeal by Jackson.

“Jackson was identified through some excellent work by Doncaster CID, and is now likely to be looking at a lengthy prison sentence.”

Jackson, 39, has been remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, June 5 for sentencing.

A second man, arrested in connection to the incident, has been released no further action.

