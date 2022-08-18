Doncaster man fined and ordered to carry out unpaid work after flytipping

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Krzysztof Jachimowicz of Clay Lane was found guilty at Doncaster Magistrates Court for offences in which controlled waste was deposited on three separate occasions.

At the hearing on August 17, the Magistrates ordered Jachimowicz to undertake 120 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, and he was also made to pay £1,012.26 with a collection order in place, with payments to be made at £70 per month.

The photos show the fly tipped waste Jachimowicz left on Red House Lane, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster.

The Clay Lane resident was found guilty of flytipping on three separate occasions.

Fly tippers can face fines of up to £50,000 and time in prison.

Doncaster Council has a dedicated reporting service where residents can report illegal dumping across the borough.

If you've witnessed somebody fly-tipping report it directly to the council’s Environmental Health Enforcement Team by email: [email protected] or on 01302 737573.