Doncaster man fined and ordered to carry out unpaid work after flytipping

A Doncaster man has been fined more than £1,000 and ordered to complete unpaid work after being found guilty of three separate incidents of flytipping.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:52 pm
Krzysztof Jachimowicz of Clay Lane was found guilty at Doncaster Magistrates Court for offences in which controlled waste was deposited on three separate occasions.

At the hearing on August 17, the Magistrates ordered Jachimowicz to undertake 120 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, and he was also made to pay £1,012.26 with a collection order in place, with payments to be made at £70 per month.

The photos show the fly tipped waste Jachimowicz left on Red House Lane, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster.

Fly tippers can face fines of up to £50,000 and time in prison.

Doncaster Council has a dedicated reporting service where residents can report illegal dumping across the borough.

If you've witnessed somebody fly-tipping report it directly to the council’s Environmental Health Enforcement Team by email: [email protected] or on 01302 737573.

The flytipping which was cleared up in Adwick, Doncaster.