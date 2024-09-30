Doncaster man facing theft charges banned from shops ahead of court date
Thorne man Jonathan Isle has been charged with multiple counts of theft and driving offences following several alleged offences in the town.
He is accused of stealing from shops in Thorne town centre and appeared at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday (24 September).
It comes after he was charged with four counts of theft as well as driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle other than in accordance with a licence and driving a motor vehicle on a public road without insurance.
Isle, 40, of King Street, Thorne, has since been released on conditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court in April 2025.
His bail conditions prohibit him from entering the Savers or Boots retail stores in Thorne.
You can report retail crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.