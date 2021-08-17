Doncaster man faces trial for seven alleged sexual offences on children under 13
A Doncaster man faces trial on charges of seven sexual offences against children aged under 13.
Peter Horsfield, 81 of Kings Close Hatfield appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today (August 17).
He denies all charges of sexually assaulting four different girls aged from 5-10 years old between July 2004 and February 2021.
He was given conditional bail and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 18.
A trial date was set by Judge Sarah White for May 9 2022.