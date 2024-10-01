Doncaster man faces trial after being accused of numerous shop thefts
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Doncaster man is facing trial after being accused of numerous theft charges.
Jonathan Isle was charged with multiple counts of theft and driving offences at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court.
He was charged with four counts of theft as well as driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle other than in accordance with a licence and driving a motor vehicle on a public road without insurance.
Isle, 40, of King Street, Thorne, is next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in April 2025.