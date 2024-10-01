Doncaster man faces trial after being accused of numerous shop thefts

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:47 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 07:14 BST
A Doncaster man is facing trial after being accused of numerous theft charges.

Jonathan Isle was charged with multiple counts of theft and driving offences at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court.

He was charged with four counts of theft as well as driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle other than in accordance with a licence and driving a motor vehicle on a public road without insurance.

Isle, 40, of King Street, Thorne, is next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in April 2025.