Doncaster man faces jail time after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster man who recklessly raided three premises and stole hundreds of pounds worth of items has pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Lawrence has admitted a spree of thefts in Doncaster city centre which took place in May, June and July 2024.

Lawrence, 34, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the charges at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (17 July).

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 August.