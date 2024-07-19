Doncaster man faces jail time after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary
A Doncaster man who recklessly raided three premises and stole hundreds of pounds worth of items has pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary.
Nathan Lawrence has admitted a spree of thefts in Doncaster city centre which took place in May, June and July 2024.
Lawrence, 34, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the charges at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (17 July).
He has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 August.