Police said they were called yesterday, Friday, May 6, at around 6pm, to reports that a number of males had broken into the substation on Aldham House Lane, in Wombwell, Barnsley, and stolen a digger, before leaving in a white panel van with the digger attached on a trailer.

Officers spotted the vehicle soon after in Darfield and gave chase before the vehicle was abandoned and the occupants fled on foot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 40-year-old man from Doncaster was detained after a digger was reportedly stolen from an electricity substation in South Yorkshire (file photo of police vehicles)

One man, aged 40 and from Doncaster, was detained in a nearby field and today remained in police custody.

The digger was recovered along with the van, which turned out to be displaying false plates and had been stolen from the Premier Inn hotel in Doncaster in February.