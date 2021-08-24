Doncaster man clocked speeding at 135mph as police find drugs, cash and weapon in car

The 26 year-old man is in Humberside Police custody today after the force’s Roads Crime Team clocked the car he was driving at 135mph eastbound along the A63 at North Ferriby.

When he stopped, the vehicle was found to have been stolen and there was a large amount of cash and a weapon in the foot well of the vehicle too.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, money laundering, possession of an offensive weapon, driving without proper insurance, driving while disqualified, possession of what are suspected to be Class B drugs and failure of a road side drugs test.

A police spokesman said: “He remains in our custody at this time.”