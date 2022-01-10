Doncaster man charged with harassment and robbery
A Doncaster man has been charged with a series of offences spanning more than a year.
Joshua Deere, aged 23, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, has been charged with one count of robbery and harassment causing fear of violence.
The robbery charge relates to an incident on March 11 last year, and the harassment charge relates to incidents between December 1, 2020 and January 7, 2022.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on February 7, 2022.