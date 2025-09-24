Doncaster man charged with grievous bodily harm with intent on elderly man
A Doncaster man has appeared before court charged with assault after an elderly man suffered serious injuries.
Liam Stapleton, aged 47, of no fixed address is charged with Section 18 which is grievous bodily harm with intent.
The charges relate to an assault on an elderly man which took place in the city last Friday, September 19.
Stapleton appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (22 September) and has been remanded into custody before his next hearing on 20 October 2025.