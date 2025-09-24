Doncaster man charged with grievous bodily harm with intent on elderly man

A Doncaster man has appeared before court charged with assault after an elderly man suffered serious injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Stapleton, aged 47, of no fixed address is charged with Section 18 which is grievous bodily harm with intent.

The charges relate to an assault on an elderly man which took place in the city last Friday, September 19.

Stapleton appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (22 September) and has been remanded into custody before his next hearing on 20 October 2025.