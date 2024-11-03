Doncaster man charged with assaulting emergency worker in Sheffield city centre

A Doncaster man has been charged with five offences including beating an emergency services worker in Sheffield city centre.

24-year-old Fanus Biede of Osborne Road, Doncaster has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, driving without insurance, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving without due care and attention He has been bailed and is next due to appear in Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 29 November following the incident which took place in Sheffield city centre on November 1.