Doncaster man charged with 16 offences, including robbery and dangerous driving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster man has appeared in court after being arrested and charged with 16 criminal offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Booth, aged 31, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, has been remanded in custody after appearing before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (7 April).

Booth has been charged in connection with a range of alleged offences, including attempted robbery, using threatening or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, fraud, theft, robbery and escaping from lawful custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been charged in relation to a number of reported driving and motoring offences, including for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and theft of a motor vehicle.

Booth has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 7 May.