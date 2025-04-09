Doncaster man charged with 16 offences, including robbery and dangerous driving
Shaun Booth, aged 31, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, has been remanded in custody after appearing before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (7 April).
Booth has been charged in connection with a range of alleged offences, including attempted robbery, using threatening or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, fraud, theft, robbery and escaping from lawful custody.
He has also been charged in relation to a number of reported driving and motoring offences, including for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and theft of a motor vehicle.
Booth has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 7 May.