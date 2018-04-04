Doncaster man arrested over death crash released after questioning

A Doncaster man arrested over a death crash in Cumbria has been released under investigation.

The 22-year-old was questioned by officers over a collision on the A66 yesterday morning in which 72-year-old Timothy Harkness from Carlisle died.

Two lorries were involved in a crash between Kirkby Thore and Crackenthorpe at 5.40am.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: "A 22-year-old man from South Yorkshire was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

"He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue."

In a statement issued by Mr Harkness' family, the OAP was described as a 'loving husband, father and grandfather' who was 'well loved by all his friends and colleagues for his quick wit and cheeky sense of humour'.

They said he had 'a love of horse racing and enjoyed life'.