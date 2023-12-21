News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man appears in court charged with gun offences following incident

A 45-year-old Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with two firearms offences, police have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:21 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:21 GMT
Steven Clark, of Swinburne Avenue, Balby, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm following a reported incident on Monday (18 December).

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (20 December) and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 17 January next year, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.

No further details have been released.