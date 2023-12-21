Doncaster man appears in court charged with gun offences following incident
A 45-year-old Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with two firearms offences, police have said.
Steven Clark, of Swinburne Avenue, Balby, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm following a reported incident on Monday (18 December).
He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (20 December) and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 17 January next year, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.
No further details have been released.