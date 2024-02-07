News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster man accused of multiple shoplifting offences has appeared in court

A Doncaster man accused of multiple shoplifting offences has appeared in court.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jordan Grimes, aged 25, of Balby Road, Balby, was arrested by officers and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (1 February) charged with nine counts of theft from a shop.

He has been released on bail to appear before the same court on 25 March.