A Doncaster man accused of multiple shoplifting offences has appeared in court.
Jordan Grimes, aged 25, of Balby Road, Balby, was arrested by officers and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (1 February) charged with nine counts of theft from a shop.
He has been released on bail to appear before the same court on 25 March.