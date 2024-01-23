Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

31-year-old Patrick Ronan, 31, of no fixed abode, was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent in connection with a serious assault alleged to have taken place in Doncaster city centre.

Ronan appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (18 January) and has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 15 February, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.