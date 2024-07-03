Doncaster man accused of attacking a retail worker and trying to burgle house appears in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster man has been remanded in custody after being accused of attacking a retail worker and trying to burgle a house in Mexborough.

Kurt Marshall, aged 44, of no fixed abode, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on July 1 after being arrested last Saturday.

He’s since been charged with attempted burglary, common assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...