Doncaster man accused of attacking a retail worker and trying to burgle house appears in court
A Doncaster man has been remanded in custody after being accused of attacking a retail worker and trying to burgle a house in Mexborough.
Kurt Marshall, aged 44, of no fixed abode, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on July 1 after being arrested last Saturday.
He’s since been charged with attempted burglary, common assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Marshall has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 22 July.