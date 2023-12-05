News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster man, 23, in court accused of strangling and assaulting woman

A Doncaster man has appeared in court accused of strangling and assaulting a woman along with charges of criminal damage.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Dec 2023, 09:14 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 09:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

23-year-old Isaac Greaves, of South Street, Highfields, was arrested last week by South Yorkshire Police officers and has since been charged with strangulation, criminal damage to property and two assaults, a forece spokesman announced.

Greaves appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on December 1 and has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 4 January 2024.