Doncaster man, 23, appears in court on 10 charges including stalking, burglary and multiple assaults
A 23-year-old Doncaster man has appeared in court after being arrested and charged with 10 offences, including multiple counts of assault, burglary and stalking.
Christopher Stewart, of no fixed abode, was arrested by an officer in the Intake area of the city on Tuesday (28 May).
He was brought into custody before being charged with burglary, controlling and coercive behaviour, stalking, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, affray, criminal damage and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).
Stewart appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (29 May). He has since been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 26 June.