Doncaster man, 21, charged with burglary will appeared before the crown court
A Doncaster man, aged 21, has been charged with burglary and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court next month.
Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team has reported that Nathan Scotting of Victoria Road has been charged with burglary following a reported incident on 7 September.He has been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 13 October.