Doncaster man, 21, charged with burglary will appeared before the crown court

A Doncaster man, aged 21, has been charged with burglary and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court next month.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 09:23 BST
Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team has reported that Nathan Scotting of Victoria Road has been charged with burglary following a reported incident on 7 September.He has been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 13 October.