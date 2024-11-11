Doncaster is the top hotspot in South Yorkshire for shoplifting, new study reveals.

A new piece of research has revealed that South Yorkshire is among the UK’s top three counties with the highest shoplifting crimes - and Doncaster has the highest rate in the count.

Business insurance experts at Bionic have conducted research into the UK’s shoplifting hotspots and the data reveals that the area covered by the South Yorkshire Police Force logs the third highest rate of shoplifting crimes per 1,000 people in the UK.

Bionic contacted all 45 police forces in the UK to request 2023 shoplifting data, including the number of crimes logged, the months they occurred and the locations, to reveal shoplifting trends.

Please see the full report on the Bionic site - which includes an interactive map where users from your area can see how their local police force ranks against others: https://bionic.co.uk/business-insurance/guides/the-best-worst-shoplifting-areas-across-the-uk/

In summary South Yorkshire Police logged the third highest rate of shoplifting crimes in the UK with a staggering 11.5 shoplifting crimes per 1,000 people.

This figure is a slight increase from West Yorkshire, which recorded a total of 10 shoplifting crimes per 1,000 people

The shoplifting rate per 1,000 people in the police area was almost 40 per cent higher than the national average of 7.1 crimes per 1,000 people

13,798 shoplifting crimes were logged by the police force during 2023

The location in the South Yorkshire Police area which logged the most shoplifting crimes was Doncaster - 11 per cent of all shoplifting crimes in the police area were logged in Doncaster (1,504 crimes).

The worst month for shoplifting in the South Yorkshire Police area was April (1,302 crimes logged) whilst January was the month with the least logged crimes (981 crimes logged)

Here are the top 5 locations in the South Yorkshire Police area for shoplifting and number of offences last year:

Doncaster 1,504

Sheffield 1,208

Darnall 921

Barnsley 627

Rawmarsh 541

433,042 shoplifting crimes were logged throughout the year in the UK (excluding Scotland), marking a 26 per cent increase in cases compared to the previous year.

7.1 shoplifting crimes were logged per 1,000 people on average, up from 5.7 in 2022

October, when the clocks go back and the evenings grow darker, ranked as the third worst month for shoplifting.

Here’s what Laura Court Jones, Small Business Editor at Bionic has to say about the results of the research: “Overall, our study highlights a concerning rise in shoplifting across the UK, with businesses in the South Yorkshire Police Area being particularly vulnerable to this spike. The recent increase in theft in the UK — up by 26 per cent YoY — is undoubtedly linked to the current economic pressures, as people struggle with the cost of living.

“For businesses in the South Yorkshire Police area, this impact can be devastating, especially for those without the resources to invest in things like security measures and using physical deterrents. That’s why it’s more important than ever for businesses to review their insurance policies and make sure they’ve got the right insurance cover in place — especially when it comes to coverage for theft. With the right insurance, businesses can at least mitigate some of the financial impact and protect their future.”

Laura has also supplied some tips on how retail businesses can protect themselves from shoplifting: “Install security systems - “Investing in effective security systems like CCTV cameras, alarms and security tags for high-value items is a crucial first step in protecting your business. CCTV cameras not only serve as a deterrent but also provide valuable evidence if a theft does occur. Be sure to place cameras strategically around the store, especially near entrances, exits, and tills, where theft is most likely to happen.

“Use signs and deterrents - “Visible signage, such as “CCTV in operation” or “Shoplifters will be prosecuted,” lets potential thieves know that your business takes security seriously and won’t tolerate theft.

“Additionally, placing mirrors in strategic spots and using dummy cameras in less-critical zones can enhance the perception that your store is closely monitored, even if resources are limited.

“Make sure you’re insured - while prevention is essential, it’s equally important to have the right insurance cover to protect your business financially should the worst happen and having the right insurance in place can prevent a minor incident from turning into a major financial setback. Making sure your business is fully protected can give you peace of mind while you focus on the more important details like running the day-to-day.

“But, it can sometimes be daunting knowing exactly what type of insurance policy you need. A broker like Bionic, can offer extensive business insurance options tailored to meet the needs of your business.”