Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research has revealed the most unsafe areas to live in England, with Doncaster ranking sixth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House buying experts at housebuyers4u analysed seven factors related to safety, including crime rate, the number of annual road accidents, and the number of available GP practices in each unitary authority area in England with a population of at least 100,000 people.

They created an index of these factors to identify which areas are the most unsafe to live in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westminster, Middlesex ranks number one, with a safety index score of 33.93/100. The area has the highest crime rate in England, at 446.41 recorded crimes per 1,000 people from March 2023- March 2024 (the most recent available data). This includes 7.36 residential burglaries, 19.93 robberies and 7.50 sexual offences per 1,000. There are also 587.61 annual road accidents per 100,000 people, 241% higher than England’s average of 172.12.

Doncaster is among the most unsafe areas to live in England.

Kingston upon Hull, East Yorkshire is second, with a safety index score of 36.84/100. The area has the third highest rate of residential burglary in England, at 6.82 per 1,000 people. Additionally, there are just 10.79 available GP practices per 100,000 residents, 75% lower than England’s average of 42.49.

Blackpool, Lancashire places third, with a safety index score of 37.82/100. Blackpool’s sexual offence rate is the second highest in England, at 5.85 per 1,000 people. It has 12.01 available GP practices per 100,000 citizens, which is 72% lower than average in England.

North East Lincolnshire comes fourth, with a safety index score of 40.53/100. The area has an overall crime rate of 120.52 per 1,000 residents. Each year, there are 213.62 road accidents per 100,000, which is 24% higher than the average in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale, West Yorkshire is next, with a safety index score of 41.00/100. Each year in Calderdale, 5.30 people are killed in road accidents per 100,000, the fourth highest rate in England. Additionally, there are just 10.11 available GP practices per 100,000, which is the eighth lowest overall.

Doncaster, South Yorkshire takes sixth place, with a safety index score of 41.76/100. The area has an overall crime rate of 131.45 per 1,000, the eighth highest nationally. Doncaster's number of GP practices is also 72% lower than England’s average, at 11.90 per 100,000 people.

Birmingham, West Midlands is seventh, with a safety index score of 42.10/100. Annually, there are 189.96 road accidents per 100,000 people in Birmingham, 9% higher than England’s average. The area also has a high rate of residential burglaries, at 5.12 per 1,000 people.

Manchester, Greater Manchester ranks eighth, with a safety index score of 42.12/100. The area has an overall crime rate of 165.92 per 1,000 people, the fourth highest in England. This includes a sexual offence rate of 5.37 per 1,000, which is also the fourth highest nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford, West Yorkshire places ninth, with a safety index score of 42.30/100. The area has a high crime rate, at 191.08 offences per 1,000 people. It also has just 10.68 available GP practices per 100,000, the 11th lowest in England.

Barnsley, South Yorkshire rounds off the top ten, with a safety index score of 42.41/100. Its crime rate is 105.69 per 1,000. This includes a residential burglary rate of 6.03 per 1,000 people, England’s ninth highest.

On the other hand, the safest area to live is Bracknell Forest, Berkshire, with a safety index score of 73.16/100. Closely following are Windsor and Maidenhead, Berkshire and Wokingham, Berkshire, with safety index scores of 69.96/100 and 67.47/100, respectively.

Paul Gibbens, property expert at housebuyers4u, has commented: “It is interesting to see which areas rank as the most unsafe in England. There seems to be more unsafe areas in the North, particularly in Yorkshire. This highlights the importance of considering factors other than price and property features when choosing a location to buy a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For first-time buyers and families, safety should be a top priority; it is essential to be aware of things like local crime rates and access to healthcare services before committing to an area to buy a property.

“For those living in the top-ranking areas, there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your home. Investing in home security systems, being vigilant about personal safety, and participating in community watch programs can all help to reduce risks.

“Ultimately, safety is a critical factor that should never be overlooked when purchasing a home. This research aims to empower buyers with the knowledge of which areas are the safest and most unsafe for themselves and their families.”