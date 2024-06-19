Doncaster iPhone fraudsters sought after selling empty boxes for £2,300

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two fraudsters selling iPhones and laptops on the streets of Doncaster are being sought by police – after swindling two victims out of £2,300 – by selling them empty boxes.

South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with reports of the fraud in the Mexborough area.

It is reported that on 7 June, two men in Mexborough town centre approached two separate victims, attempting to sell iPhones and laptops.

The victims were approached near The Original Factory Shop in Main Street between 10.30am and 11am.

Police have issued CCTV of two men wanted over fraud in Doncaster.

Both victims reportedly bought items from the men - however the boxes containing the products were empty.

In total, it is reported that the two victims paid a combined total of £2,300.

Enquiries are ongoing, but police have now released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to as they could help with the investigation.

The men are described as Eastern European in their mid-40s, and both of a stocky build. They both have short dark hair.

A South Yorkshire Police sppokesperson said: “Do you recognise these men? You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101.”

Anyone with information should get in touch quoting incident number 229 of 8 June 2024.