Doncaster house made into cannabis factory after illegal grower bypassed the electricity

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:28 BST
On Thursday June 5 Doncaster East Neighbourhood officers were made aware of some suspicious activity around a property in Kirk Sandall.

On arrival they were met with the distinctive smell of cannabis and the clear signs something wasn't quite right inside.

Officers made entry into the property to discover a cannabis set-up inside.

The electricity had been bypassed and the house had been converted into a organised cannabis factory.

Approximately 50 cannabis plans were removed and Scenes Of Crime Officers examined for evidence to help identify suspects.

