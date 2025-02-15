Doncaster heroin and crack cocaine dealer caught red-handed is jailed

An investigation into a Doncaster man who was caught in the act dealing drugs on two occasions has led to him being jailed.

In May 2024, two officers were conducting patrols in Glyn Avenue, Doncaster when they spotted a group acting suspiciously in the area, with Jude Dennis identified as one of the group.

An officer approached Dennis and subjected him to a stop and search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, leading to the seizure of four clear bags containing numerous wraps of drugs and a snappy bag containing white powder.

Forensic analysis confirmed the presence of heroin and crack cocaine, with a drugs expert witness estimating the value of the drugs seized at £580.

After being bailed for multiple drug offences pending further enquiries, Dennis was spotted dealing drugs again just weeks later on 1 July 2024.

A detective sergeant spotted Dennis walking towards a group of drug users, with a police officer notified in order to track his movements.

Dennis was quickly stopped in his tracks and searched again by an officer, with cash and snappy bags containing crack cocaine and heroin found on his person.

These drugs were worth an estimated £880 and he was incriminated further when an officer confiscated his phone and found a text message which read "4 ten 2 fiver", suggesting he was in the process of setting up a drug deal.

Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, said: "Our stance on drug dealing is simple - we will not tolerate it here in Doncaster, and as shown in this case, our officers have eyes and ears in different parts of the city to stop dealers in their tracks and bring them to justice.

"We have teams of dedicated officers working across Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire area to dismantle and disrupt drug dealing operations and I hope this sends out a clear warning to anyone who is thinking of dealing drugs in Doncaster."

Dennis, 20, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin.

He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court last Friday (7 February) for sentencing where he was jailed for a total of two years and seven months.