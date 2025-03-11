Doncaster girl, 19, to appear in court over asylum seeker hotel riot
Elarna Abbey-Garner, aged 19, of Station Road, Dunscroft, has been charged with violent disorder.
She will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 17 March.
Following the disorder experienced at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on Sunday 4 August 2024, 100 people in total have now been charged.
85 of these 100 have been sentenced for over a combined total of 213 years in prison.
More than 200 asylum seekers took shelter upstairs and staff barricaded themselves into the kitchen as violence erupted outside the hotel near Wath.
More than 60 police officers were injured in the violent scenes, as a marauding mob stormed the hotel and attempted to set it on fire.
Some rioters managed to break into the hotel and roamed corridors, while police were pelted with bricks, bottles, fence posts and fireworks as the riot escalated.