Staff at Markham Grange Nursery in Longlands Lane, Woodlands are keen to trace a man seen around noon on November 21 and just after 1pm on November 24.

A spokesman said CCTV footage had been passed to police and added: “We would like to talk to him in connection to two £800 hot tubs that have been stolen."

You can see the footage and contact Markham Grange HERE