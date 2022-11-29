News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster garden centre CCTV plea after two £800 hot tubs are stolen

Bosses at a Doncaster garden centre have appealed for help after the theft of two £800 hot tubs.

By Darren Burke
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 3:26pm

Staff at Markham Grange Nursery in Longlands Lane, Woodlands are keen to trace a man seen around noon on November 21 and just after 1pm on November 24.

A spokesman said CCTV footage had been passed to police and added: “We would like to talk to him in connection to two £800 hot tubs that have been stolen."

You can see the footage and contact Markham Grange HERE

Markham Grange Nursery.