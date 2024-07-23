Doncaster gang who flooded towns and villages with drugs jailed for over 14 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster gang who flooded the city’s streets with illegal Class A drugs have been jailed for a combined total of over 14 years.

Logan Day, Billy Alexander and Adie Cliff all worked under ringleader Josh Ashton on the 'Ash' Line to supply drugs such as heroin and crack cocaine across Conisbrough, Denaby and Mexborough.

The line operated on a 'ring and bring' basis, with customers told to contact the number before a supplier would meet them and deliver the drugs.

Day, Alexander and Cliff were all caught in the act supplying the illegal drugs, leading to their arrests in November 2023.

The jailed Doncaster drugs gang - clockwise from top left: Josh Ashton, Billy Alexander, Adie Cliff and Logan Day.

Body-worn video footage captured the arrest of Cliff who ran away from police as he got out of a taxi in Mexborough.

As he was being chased by an officer, Cliff discarded a mobile phone and a small quantity of white powder believed to be cocaine before he was apprehended in a field and taken into custody.

All four were brought before the courts and last Friday (19 July) and they were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

Alexander, 21, of Cadeby Avenue, Conisbrough, was jailed for three years after admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, supplying heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Cliff, 22, of Woodlands Way, Denaby Main, and Day, 27, of Althestane Road, Conisbrough, were both sentenced to three years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to supplying heroin and crack cocaine.

Ashton, 20, of Parkgate Avenue, Conisbrough, was jailed for four years and eight months for two counts of supplying heroin.

These latest convictions form part of Operation Dream Alpha, which has now resulted in over 100 years of prison sentences being served to drug dealers in Doncaster.

Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith said: "This was a really complex case that required lots of evidence to be pulled together in order to ensure that charges could be secured and that justice would prevail.

"Ashton was a volatile individual pulling the strings on this drugs line. He recruited various individuals to sell heroin and cocaine on the streets of Doncaster and I am pleased he and the three other defendants have been given significant custodial sentences.

"The use and supply of these drugs is directly linked to organised crime groups (OCGs) who have used violence or threats of violence to assume control of areas of Doncaster.

"Their criminality created unsafe areas in the city, with rival OCGs vying for trade and trying to increase their influence over the drugs market.

"With Ashton behind bars, we have cut out that supply and stopped these illicit drugs from making their way into our communities."

Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp added: "Securing over a century's worth of prison sentences is testament to the exemplary work that has gone into making Operation Dream Alpha a success."

"As we move towards seeing the final prosecutions, we know that this operation has given us a platform to build on and push on from to ensure more suppliers of harmful drugs are brought to justice.

"Our officers are continuing to execute warrants at premises across Doncaster under the Misuse of Drugs Act to root out drugs such as cocaine, heroin and cannabis and bring suppliers before the courts.

"To do this, we need the public's support, help and intelligence. Your information was pivotal in making this operation a success and I would urge anyone with concerns over drug dealing in their area to continue reporting them to us so we can fully investigate.”

If you are worried about drug-related crime in your area, or if you think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also get in touch via the online reporting portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/