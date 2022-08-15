Doncaster flytippers snared as police use CCTV to capture illegal dumpers

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team set up the trap after noticing Holmewood Lane in Armthorpe was becoming a magnet for illegal dumpers.
A spokesman said: “It seemed to be attracting people who don’t know how to dispose of their waste properly.
"Holmewood Lane is located just off the M18 and was starting to gather quite a nice collection of unwanted household items.
"When officers explored further it almost looked as though someone had set up home under the stars. Amongst the items we found were a sofa, table, mattress, in fact all that was missing was a nice lamp and a decorative rug.
"We have been working with the Doncaster Council enforcement team who tackle these issues across the district.
"Cameras have been placed in strategic places to catch offenders who just cant find a bin.
"We are pleased to say after a short period of time, the cameras have caught a number of vehicles making their rubbish someone else’s problem. Working together we have identified suspects and Doncaster Council will be sending them the good news, along with a suitable fine.”
If you have any information or witness such incidents please report to DMBC, or if the crime is taking place at the time contact SYP on 101.
The spokesman added: “Their rubbish should not become everyone’s rubbish, lets keep the area we live in clean.”