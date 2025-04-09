Doncaster firefighters were called out to two arson attacks both involving areas of woodland
Doncaster firefighters were called out to two arson attacks both involving areas of woodland last night.
A crew from the city station attended a small deliberate fire in woodland at 7pm on Narrow Lane, Bawtry. They left the scene at 7.50pm.
Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire in woodland at 7.55pm on St Peters Road, Balby. The crew came away at 8.20pm.