Doncaster firefighters tackle arson attack on school

Five fire crews from Edlington, Parkway, Maltby, Rivelin and Aston stations were called out at 7:35pm (Saturday) to Maltby Academy on Braithwell Road, Maltby, Rotherham.

The fire was in a disused part of the school.

A fire services spokesman said the blaze was believed to have been started deliberately.

The crews left the scene at 11:55pm.

An investigation is being held into the incident.

Arsonists started several other deliberate fires in Doncaster, keeping crews from several stations busy over the weekend.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate car fire at 2am (Saturday) on High Levels Bank, Thorne, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 3am.

Two vehicles in a back garden were deliberately set on fire at 2:40am (Saturday) on Staveley Street, Edlington, Doncaster. The fire crew from Edlington station came away at 4am.

A combine harvester was accidentally on fire at 4pm (Saturday) on Willow Bridge Lane, Braithwaite, Doncaster. Firefighters from Thorne and Doncaster station attended the incident. They left the scene at 6:10pm.

Firefighters from Edlington and Doncaster stations attended a premise fire at 2:35pm (Sunday) on Oswin Avenue, Balby, Doncaster. The fire started accidentally in the kitchen due to a motorbike engine being worked on. One man suffered slight burns. The crews left the scene at 4:35pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7pm on Sunday on Thorne Road, Blaxton, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 7:35pm.

A skip was deliberate set on fire at 10pm on Glyn Avenue, Doncaster, yesterday. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left the scene at 10:35pm.

Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 5:55am this morning in the Denaby Main Industrial Estate, Coalpit Road, Old Denaby, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 6:25am.