Doncaster firefighters tackle arson attack on school
Firecrews from Doncaster were called to extinguish a blaze at a school during a busy weekend of firefighting.
Five fire crews from Edlington, Parkway, Maltby, Rivelin and Aston stations were called out at 7:35pm (Saturday) to Maltby Academy on Braithwell Road, Maltby, Rotherham.
The fire was in a disused part of the school.
A fire services spokesman said the blaze was believed to have been started deliberately.
The crews left the scene at 11:55pm.
An investigation is being held into the incident.
Arsonists started several other deliberate fires in Doncaster, keeping crews from several stations busy over the weekend.
Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate car fire at 2am (Saturday) on High Levels Bank, Thorne, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 3am.
Two vehicles in a back garden were deliberately set on fire at 2:40am (Saturday) on Staveley Street, Edlington, Doncaster. The fire crew from Edlington station came away at 4am.
A combine harvester was accidentally on fire at 4pm (Saturday) on Willow Bridge Lane, Braithwaite, Doncaster. Firefighters from Thorne and Doncaster station attended the incident. They left the scene at 6:10pm.
Firefighters from Edlington and Doncaster stations attended a premise fire at 2:35pm (Sunday) on Oswin Avenue, Balby, Doncaster. The fire started accidentally in the kitchen due to a motorbike engine being worked on. One man suffered slight burns. The crews left the scene at 4:35pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7pm on Sunday on Thorne Road, Blaxton, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 7:35pm.
A skip was deliberate set on fire at 10pm on Glyn Avenue, Doncaster, yesterday. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left the scene at 10:35pm.
Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 5:55am this morning in the Denaby Main Industrial Estate, Coalpit Road, Old Denaby, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 6:25am.
Firefighters from Adwick station were called out to two settees on fire in a field at 6:35am on Red House Lane, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 6:50am.