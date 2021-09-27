Doncaster firefighters tackle arson attack on school

Firecrews from Doncaster were called to extinguish a blaze at a school during a busy weekend of firefighting.

By Kev Rogers
Monday, 27th September 2021, 1:05 pm

Five fire crews from Edlington, Parkway, Maltby, Rivelin and Aston stations were called out at 7:35pm (Saturday) to Maltby Academy on Braithwell Road, Maltby, Rotherham.

The fire was in a disused part of the school.

A fire services spokesman said the blaze was believed to have been started deliberately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Five fire crews from Edlington, Parkway, Maltby, Rivelin and Aston stations were called out at 7:35pm (Saturday) to Maltby Academy.

The crews left the scene at 11:55pm.

An investigation is being held into the incident.

Arsonists started several other deliberate fires in Doncaster, keeping crews from several stations busy over the weekend.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate car fire at 2am (Saturday) on High Levels Bank, Thorne, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 3am.

Two vehicles in a back garden were deliberately set on fire at 2:40am (Saturday) on Staveley Street, Edlington, Doncaster. The fire crew from Edlington station came away at 4am.

A combine harvester was accidentally on fire at 4pm (Saturday) on Willow Bridge Lane, Braithwaite, Doncaster. Firefighters from Thorne and Doncaster station attended the incident. They left the scene at 6:10pm.

Firefighters from Edlington and Doncaster stations attended a premise fire at 2:35pm (Sunday) on Oswin Avenue, Balby, Doncaster. The fire started accidentally in the kitchen due to a motorbike engine being worked on. One man suffered slight burns. The crews left the scene at 4:35pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7pm on Sunday on Thorne Road, Blaxton, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 7:35pm.

A skip was deliberate set on fire at 10pm on Glyn Avenue, Doncaster, yesterday. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left the scene at 10:35pm.

Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 5:55am this morning in the Denaby Main Industrial Estate, Coalpit Road, Old Denaby, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 6:25am.

Firefighters from Adwick station were called out to two settees on fire in a field at 6:35am on Red House Lane, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 6:50am.

Police find suspected burglar in his underpants hiding in Doncaster loft

Freak winds sweep through Doncaster street 'like a tornado'