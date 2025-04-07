Doncaster firefighters called to five incidents over the weekend - three were arson attacks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster firefighters were called out to deal with five incidents over the weekend - three of which were arson attacks.

On Sunday, April 6, a car was accidentally on fire at 7.10pm on York Road, Bentley. Firefighters from Adwick stations attended the incident. They left at 7.45pm.

Two fire crews from Maltby and Edlington stations attended a deliberate field fire at 8.25pm on Broomhouse Lane, Edlington. The crews left the scene at 9.45pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.05pm on Llewelyn Crescent, Askern. Firefighters from Askern station attended the incident. They left at 9.45pm.

Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire on a skate park at 9.25pm on Church Road, Stainforth. The crew came away at 10.15pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a car fire at 6.15am this morning, Monday April 7, on Balby Carr Bank, Balby. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The crew came away at 6.55am.