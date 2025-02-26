Doncaster firefighters called out to four incidents overnight

Doncaster firefighters were called out to deal with four incidents overnight (Tuesday-Wednesday).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first crew were called out to an accidental vehicle fire at 7.05pm on Crecy Avenue, Intake. The crew left the scene at 7.35pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster attended a deliberate bin fire on Beckett Road, Wheatley, at 7.45pm. The crew came away at 7.55pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 10pm on Waggons Way, Stainforth. The crew came away at 10.45pm.

Doncaster firefighters were also called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 1.30am on Chequer Avenue, Belle Vue. The crew came away at 2.15am.