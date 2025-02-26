Doncaster firefighters called out to four incidents overnight

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:20 BST

Doncaster firefighters were called out to deal with four incidents overnight (Tuesday-Wednesday).

The first crew were called out to an accidental vehicle fire at 7.05pm on Crecy Avenue, Intake. The crew left the scene at 7.35pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster attended a deliberate bin fire on Beckett Road, Wheatley, at 7.45pm. The crew came away at 7.55pm.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 10pm on Waggons Way, Stainforth. The crew came away at 10.45pm.

Doncaster firefighters were also called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 1.30am on Chequer Avenue, Belle Vue. The crew came away at 2.15am.

